LONGi ingot-slicing plant starts operation

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

China-based solar mono-Si wafer maker LONGi Green Energy Technology has begun operation at an ingot-slicing plant in southwestern China, according to industry sources.

The factory's annual slicing capacity will be expanded from 6GWp in first-half 2018 to 9GWp by year-end 2018, and its ingots are supplied by LONGi's two factories each with annual production capacity of 5GWp in southwestern China as well.

Lerri Solar - LONGi's subsidiary - will invest CNY1.95 (US$300 million) to build a factory making mono-Si PV modules with annual production capacity of 5GWp in central China. The factory will take 28 months to complete, and by then LONGi will have total PV module production capacity of 10GWp.

Mainly due to off-season effects, demand for solar mono-Si wafers, cells and PV modules has weakened since fourth-quarter 2017 with prices dropping. Makers of poly-Si wafers, cells and modules have also lowered quoted since the beginning of 2018.