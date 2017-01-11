Taipei, Wednesday, January 11, 2017 13:16 (GMT+8)
Germany appeal court backs Nichia infringement case against Everlight
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 11 January 2017]

A Germany court of appeal has upheld a ruling in favor of Japan-based Nichia's LED patent infringement case against Taiwan-based Everlight Electronics.

The Dusseldorf Court of Appeal ruled Nichia's YAG (concerning white LED) patent EP (European Union patent) 0 936 682 (DE 697 02 929) was infringed by Everlight and its Germany-based subsidiary Everlight Electronics Europe in six white LED product items available in the Germany market, according to Nichia.

The latest decision upheld the Dusseldorf District Court's ruling made on September 3, 2013 that the Taiwan-based LED packaging service provider had infringed Nichia's YAG patent. Everlight could still appeal to the German Federal Court of Justice.

In related news, Nichia in late December 2016 filed four patent infringement charges with the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. The defendants in the four lawsuits are US LCD TV distributor TTE Technology, and its parent company, China-based LCD TV maker TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings; US LCD TV vendor Vizio; Lowe's Home Center, a US-based retailer of LED lighting and other products, and Lowe's affiliated US distributor L G Sourcing; Feit Electric Company, a US-based LED lighting maker and distributer.

In these lawsuits, Nichia asserts that defendants have infringed its US Patent No. 9,490,411. Nichia seeks an injunction prohibiting the defendants' sale and distribution of products involved in the infringement as well as damages.

