Digitimes Research: Nichia tops LED packagers in 2016 revenue

Jessie Lin, DIGITIMES Research, Taipei [Wednesday 12 April 2017]

Japan-based Nichia generated revenues of US$2.423 billion from LED packaging in 2016, the highest among all LED packaging service providers around the world, according to Digitimes Research.

Taiwan-based Everlight Electronics ranked second with US$963.5 million, followed by South Korea-based Seoul Semiconductor with US$841.8 million, China-based MLS with US$800.2 million, Germany-based Osram Opto Semiconductors with US$787.6 million and South Korea-based LG Innotek with US$613.2 million, Digitimes Research indicated.

However, MLS and China-based Hongli Zhihui and Foshan Nationstar Optoelectronics recorded the highest on-year growths at 42.2%, 40.4% and 36.3% respectively in 2016 revenues, mainly due to their expanding production capacities, and mergers. In contrast, Japan-based Toyoda Gosei, LG Innotek and Nichia saw the highest on-year decreases of 44.3%, 11.5% and 9.8% respectively.