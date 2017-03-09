Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 01:10 (GMT+8)
Harvatek infringes on Nichia patent in Germany
Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

The Dusseldorf Court of Appeal in Germany has confirmed the infringement of Japan-based Nichia's YAG (a material used to make white LED chips) Patent EP 0 936 682 (DE 697 02 929) by Taiwan-based LED packaging service provider Harvatek in four white LED products, according to Nichia.

Nichia filed a patent infringement charge against Harvatek concerning four LED product coded HT-V116TW, HT-U158TW, HT-P178TWU-PQPS-DG and HT-T169TW. The district court on March 29, 2012 decided to uphold Nichia's complaint. Harvatek then appealed to the Dusseldorf Court of Appeal but the court decided to dismiss Harvatek's appeal on February 22, 2017 .

The Dusseldorf Court of Appeal will not allow Harvatek for further appeal the judgment. However, Harvatek has the option to ask the Federal Court of Justice to allow further appeals.

