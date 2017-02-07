Everlight sees setback in patent lawsuit with Nichia in Germany

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 February 2017]

Everlight Electronics has maintained that it could still appeal against a German court ruling that favors Nichia in a LED patent lawsuit between the two companies.

The Dusseldorf District Court in Germany in September 2016 granted a preliminary injunction against Mouser Electronics, banning it from distributing the Taiwan-based vendor's allegedly patent-violating LED products in the country. But Mouser failed to comply with the order, accordig to Nichia.

The court has now imposed a EUR2,000 (US$2,146) on Mouser for failing to comply with the injunction, the Japan-based vendor said.

But Everlight maintained that it did not violate Nichia's patents, and the Dusseldorf court's verdict is not final. It said it could still appeal to a higher court, and that its clients' rights will not be affected.