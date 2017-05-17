Silicon wafer shipments hit record levels in 1Q17, says SEMI

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 17 May 2017]

Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments were at their highest recorded quarterly level in the first quarter of 2017, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry.

Total silicon wafer area shipments were 2.858 billion square inches during the most recent quarter, a 3.4% increase from the 2.764 billion square inches shipped in the fourth quarter of 2016, said SEMI. Shipments for the first quarter were 12.6% higher than the 2.538 billion units shipped during the same period in 2016.

"Global silicon wafer volume shipments for the first quarter defied typical seasonal weakening," said Chungwei Lee, chairman of SEMI SMG and spokesman, VP, corporate development & chief auditor of GlobalWafers. "Continued growth on top of previous record quarterly shipments have resulted in another record level of silicon shipped."

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for semiconductors, which in turn, are vital components of virtually all electronics goods, including computers, telecommunications products, and consumer electronics.