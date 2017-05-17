Taipei, Thursday, May 18, 2017 06:32 (GMT+8)
mostly cloudy
Taipei
29°C
Silicon wafer shipments hit record levels in 1Q17, says SEMI
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 17 May 2017]

Worldwide silicon wafer area shipments were at their highest recorded quarterly level in the first quarter of 2017, according to the SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG) in its quarterly analysis of the silicon wafer industry.

Total silicon wafer area shipments were 2.858 billion square inches during the most recent quarter, a 3.4% increase from the 2.764 billion square inches shipped in the fourth quarter of 2016, said SEMI. Shipments for the first quarter were 12.6% higher than the 2.538 billion units shipped during the same period in 2016.

"Global silicon wafer volume shipments for the first quarter defied typical seasonal weakening," said Chungwei Lee, chairman of SEMI SMG and spokesman, VP, corporate development & chief auditor of GlobalWafers. "Continued growth on top of previous record quarterly shipments have resulted in another record level of silicon shipped."

Silicon wafers are the fundamental building material for semiconductors, which in turn, are vital components of virtually all electronics goods, including computers, telecommunications products, and consumer electronics.

Realtime news

  • eMemory announces security IP for IoT applications

    Bits + chips | 8h 46min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers to ship 58.15 million large-size TFT-LCD panels in 2Q17

    Displays | 8h 50min ago

  • Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple manufacturers for non-payment of royalties

    Bits + chips | 8h 52min ago

  • Win Semi expands GaAs wafer manufacturing capacity by more than 20%

    Bits + chips | 8h 54min ago

  • China market: China Telecom subsidizes IoT modules

    Before Going to Press | 9h 5min ago

  • Samsung Galaxy S8 to enter China market in May; ships over 10 million units worldwide

    Before Going to Press | 9h 7min ago

  • Win Semi expands GaAs wafer manufacturing capacity by more than 20%

    Before Going to Press | 9h 7min ago

  • Taiwan market: Readmoo, Netronix, E Ink Holdings cooperate to offer e-book reader mooInk

    Before Going to Press | 9h 8min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Taiwan makers to ship 58.15 million large-size TFT-LCD panels in 2Q17

    Before Going to Press | 9h 8min ago

  • India market: Foxconn plans to increase investments in the country

    Before Going to Press | 9h 9min ago

  • Qualcomm ﻿files breach of contract complaint against﻿ Apple manufacturers for non-payment of royalties

    Before Going to Press | 9h 9min ago

  • eMemory announces security IP for IoT applications

    Before Going to Press | 9h 10min ago

  • Taiwan market: Sony Mobile launches Xperia XZ Premium smartphone

    Before Going to Press | 9h 10min ago

  • Capacitor maker Apaq sees earnings drop 80% on year in 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 9h 11min ago

  • Clevo sees earnings drop nearly 50% on year in 1Q17

    Before Going to Press | 9h 11min ago

  • Adata steps into home robot market

    Before Going to Press | 9h 12min ago

  • Acer should focus on business diversification, says CEO

    Before Going to Press | 9h 12min ago

  • Intel looking to bundle motherboard and memory to promote Kaby Lake

    Before Going to Press | 9h 13min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link