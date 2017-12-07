Chicony Electronics reports mild drops in November revenues

Chicony Electronics has reported consolidated revenues of NT$7.168 billion (US$238.77 million) for November 2017, representing a 1.25% drop on month and 0.67% drop on year.
The company has totaled NT$71.548 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 2.46% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Chicony Electronics totaled NT$77.013 billion in consolidated revenues, down 4.52% sequentially on year.
Chicony: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Nov-17
|
7,168
|
(1.3%)
|
(0.7%)
|
71,548
|
2.5%
Oct-17
|
7,259
|
(11.5%)
|
7.5%
|
64,379
|
2.8%
Sep-17
|
8,205
|
14.8%
|
6.6%
|
57,121
|
2.3%
Aug-17
|
7,145
|
16%
|
1.3%
|
48,916
|
1.6%
Jul-17
|
6,160
|
(14.9%)
|
(1%)
|
41,771
|
1.6%
Jun-17
|
7,239
|
20.2%
|
4.6%
|
35,612
|
2.1%
May-17
|
6,025
|
11.4%
|
(0.5%)
|
28,373
|
1.5%
Apr-17
|
5,406
|
(18%)
|
2.2%
|
22,348
|
2%
Mar-17
|
6,594
|
26.7%
|
2.5%
|
16,942
|
1.9%
Feb-17
|
5,204
|
1.2%
|
13.3%
|
10,348
|
1.5%
Jan-17
|
5,144
|
(28.4%)
|
(8.2%)
|
5,144
|
(8.2%)
Dec-16
|
7,181
|
(0.5%)
|
3.1%
|
77,013
|
(4.5%)
Nov-16
|
7,217
|
6.8%
|
(2%)
|
69,833
|
(5.2%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017