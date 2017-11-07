Darfon reports profits in 3Q17

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

Keyboard maker Darfon Electronics has reported net profits of NT$180 million (US$6 million) on consolidated revenues of NT$4.67 billion for the third quarter of 2017. EPS for the quarter came to NT$0.64.

Darfon's consolidated revenues for the first three quarters of 2017 combined were NT$13 billion, while net profits reached NT$408 million, up 36.7% on year, with EPS coming to NT$1.46.

Darfon pointed out that the revenues grew in the third quarter due to stable production and increased seasonal demand. Meanwhile, its profitability has also been picking up thanks to an improved product mix and cost management.

As for the fourth quarter, Darfon will stay cautious about its performance.

Currently, the company is continuing to invest resources to develop backlit and ultra-thin keyboard products to maintain its leaderships in the enterprise and mid-range to high-end consumer notebook markets. The company's 2-in-1 and gaming keyboards are also seeing increased orders.

As for its green-energy product business, Darfon is accelerating its sales development to improve revenues and profits.

Darfon also decided to make strategic investments in Qisda, looking to purchase a maximum of 50 million shares at a unit price of less than NT$24. Qisda currently has a 20.7% stake in Darfon.

Darfon also announced consolidated revenues of NT$1.5 billion for October, down 7.3% on month and 9.28% on year, while combined consolidated revenues for the first 10 months in 2017 were NT$14.5 billion, down 6.99% on year.