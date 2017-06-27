China Big Fund commits investment of CNY85 billion

Jean Chu, Shanghai; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 27 June 2017]

China's National Semiconductor Industry Investment Fund (known as the Big Fund) has committed to invest CNY85 billion (US$12.4 billion) into the local IC industry, mainly the manufacturing sector, according to Ding Wenwu, president of the fund.

As of the end of April 2017, the Big Fund made investments in a total of 37 enterprises, said Ding. Of the committed investments, CNY62.8 billion has been spent accounting for 45.5% of the fund's fund raising scale, Ding indicated.

Investments in the IC manufacturing sector account for 67% of the Big Fund's total committed investments in China's local IC industry, Ding disclosed. The fund has given its financial support to companies including Semiconductor Manufacturing International (SMIC), Yangtze River Storage Technology and Huahong Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing, which are able to greatly enhance their advanced manufacturing capacity and speed up volume production for storage chips, Ding said.

In the IC design sector, the Big Fund has increased its investments in the local major firms engaged in the development of CPU, FPGA and other high-end chips, Ding noted. Investments in the IC design sector account for 17% of the fund's total committed investments in China's IC industry, Ding said.

As for the packaging segment, the Big Fund supports mainly the local major players including Jiangsu Changjing Electronics Technology (JCET) and Tongfu Microelectronics, which will use the funds to improve their advanced packaging capabilities, Ding indicated. Investments in the sector account for 8% of the fund's total committed investments in the overall IC industry.

The Big Fund has made relatively small investments in China's local equipment and materials sector, Ding said. Nevertheless, the fund is keeping an eye on the sector development.