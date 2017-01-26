Taipei, Saturday, January 28, 2017 06:34 (GMT+8)
Taiwan Mobile expects revenues to grow mildly in 2017
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 26 January 2017]

Taiwan-based mobile telecom operator Taiwan Mobile (TWM) expects its revenues to grow 2% on year to NT$118.85 billion (US$3.793 billion) in 2017, while operating income will decline 7% to NT$18.56 billion.

Net profits for 2017 will drop 6% to NT$14.38 billion, with an EPS of NT$5.28 for the year, down from NT$5.63 of a year earlier.

Capex budget for 2017 will reach NT$8.5 billion, down 15% from NT$10 billion spent in the previous year, the company said, noting that the bulk of the expenditure will be used to improve its cable TV networks and fixed-line network construction.

