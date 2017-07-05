Micron responds to report of scrapped wafers at Taiwan fab

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

Micron Technology has issued a statement regarding recent reports about its fabrication facility in Taoyuan, Taiwan. Micron clarified that there was no nitrogen leaking incident nor evacuation of personnel. A minor event did occurred at the facility, but operations are recovering speedily without material impact to the business.

Micron added it has a large network for manufacturing, which allows the company to respond quickly and mitigate impacts of incidents at any specific site while assuring full operation of the business as a whole.

A report from Taiwan's TechNews and other media outlets indicated about half of the wafers produced at Micron's Taoyuan fab were scrapped due to problems associated with the use of nitrogen. The problems with nitrogen gas have caused production lines at the fab to stop temporarily, the reports claimed.

According to DRAMeXchange, the malfunctioning of nitrogen gas dispensing systems at Micron's Taoyuan facility led to contamination of wafers and equipment. DRAMeXchange predicted a loss of around 60,000 wafer starts due to the event, and a 5.5% cut in the worldwide DRAM output for July.

Micron's Taoyuan fab is mainly responsible for the manufacture of LPDDR4 products for Apple's 2017 series of iPhone, DRAMeXchange indicated. The temporary shutdown of the fab could have an impact on shipments for the upcoming iPhones.

Micron's Taoyuan, northern Taiwan fab was formerly Inotera Memories. A merger with Micron Semiconductor Taiwan (MST) was completed in December 2016.