Vapor chamber may become new heat-dissipation choice for smartphones

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 23 May 2017]

Smartphone vendors have been eager to try out vapor chamber technology to improve heat dissipation efficiency, with Taiwan-based Asustek Computer and China-based ZTE having undertaken small-volume trial use and Apple rumored to be interested in the solution, according to Taiwan-based suply chain makers.

Taiwan-based thermal pipe makers Chaung Choung Technology, Asia Vital Components and TaiSol Electronics as well as Japan-based Furukawa Electric have been developing vapor chamber heat-dissipation solutions for use in smartphones, the sources said.

While most smartphone vendors adopt graphite heat-dissipation modules, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics have taken the initiative to adopt heat-dissipation metal pipes with diameter of 0.35-0.40mm for their smartphones, with such heat-dissipation pipes mainly supplied by Chaung Choung, Furukawa Electric and Taiwan-based Auras Technology and Delta Electronics, the sources noted.

Vapor chamber solutions are superior to heat-dissipation pipes in efficiency of heat dissipation, the sources said. While thickness of vapor chamber modules stands at 0.38mm currently, Apple reportedly prefers thickness of 0.30mm, the sources noted. However, the small gap of 0.08mm will pose big challenges to technology in product development and yield rate in production, the sources indicated.

Graphite heat-dissipation modules are popular for smartphones mainly due to cost consideration, for the average price for a graphite heat-dissipation module stands at US$0.60-0.70, much lower than that of US$0.90-1.00 for a heat-dissipation pipe, the sources said. However, the latter has much higher heat dissipation efficiency with thermal conductivity K-values of 5,000-8,000 in comparison with K-values of about 1,500 for the former, the sources noted.