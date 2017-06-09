Taipei, Saturday, June 10, 2017 13:27 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Auras Technology sees smartphone heat-pipe demand remain brisk in 2017
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Heat-dissipation solution vendor Auras Technology, which reportedly is a major heat-pipe supplier for Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 smartphones, expects demand for heat-pipes from the smartphone sector to remain strong in 2017 despite recent rumors indicating that Samsung may not use heat-pipes in its next-generation smartphones, according to the company.

Auras said that it has not received any information from its clients concerning possible changes in smartphone or heat-pipe designs, without naming any of its smartphone clients.

Heat dissipation is a major issue for smartphones, and Auras will definitely continue to develop new heat-pipe innovations, and will continue to serve as the leading supplier to clients, Auras stated.

Auras expects its overall sales to increase by 10% in 2017 despite declines in operating margin and gross margin in the first quarter of the year, the company said.

Shipments of thermal modules and solutions shipped to the notebook sector will account for 30% of the company's total sales in 2017, followed by those shipped to desktop and AIO (all-in-one) PCs at 10%, gaming notebooks and graphics cards 20%, smartphones 10-15% and servers 10%.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link