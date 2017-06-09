Auras Technology sees smartphone heat-pipe demand remain brisk in 2017

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Heat-dissipation solution vendor Auras Technology, which reportedly is a major heat-pipe supplier for Samsung Electronics' Galaxy S8 smartphones, expects demand for heat-pipes from the smartphone sector to remain strong in 2017 despite recent rumors indicating that Samsung may not use heat-pipes in its next-generation smartphones, according to the company.

Auras said that it has not received any information from its clients concerning possible changes in smartphone or heat-pipe designs, without naming any of its smartphone clients.

Heat dissipation is a major issue for smartphones, and Auras will definitely continue to develop new heat-pipe innovations, and will continue to serve as the leading supplier to clients, Auras stated.

Auras expects its overall sales to increase by 10% in 2017 despite declines in operating margin and gross margin in the first quarter of the year, the company said.

Shipments of thermal modules and solutions shipped to the notebook sector will account for 30% of the company's total sales in 2017, followed by those shipped to desktop and AIO (all-in-one) PCs at 10%, gaming notebooks and graphics cards 20%, smartphones 10-15% and servers 10%.