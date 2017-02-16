Smart City Summit and Expo 2017 to open on February 21 in Taiwan

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 February 2017]

The Smart City Summit and Expo 2017 will be hosted from February 21-24 at the Nangang Exhibition Hall in Taipei, Taiwan. The show will host about 200 exhibitors and feature special exhibition zones for nine Taiwan cities and counties and six non-Taiwan cities, to showcase the latest smart city innovations and concepts. The exhibition will use a total of 900 booths, up 20% from the show in 2016, according to hosts the Taiwan Smart City Solution Alliance.

Tatung is expected to showcase new products for smart grid, smart meter and smart medical devices. Meanwhile, Teco is expected to showcase its smart retail platform as well as power saving and logistic systems.