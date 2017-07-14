Taiwan to sponsor local startups for Eureka Park, 2018 CES

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 July 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST), in a bid to introduce Taiwan-developed innovative products, services and ideas to international venture capital investors, will select about 30 Taiwan-based startups to showcase their innovations at Eureka Park, a specialized exhibition area for start-up businesses, under the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), according to MOST.

Innovative products, services and ideas to be exhibited at Eureka Park should be those which can be commercialized in three years or hardware products that have been launched for less than a year, or software products that have been launched for less than nine months, MOST said.

MOST will select startups developing products and/or services based on AI (artificial intelligence), Big Data technologies or for application to biomedical materials, mobile communication, ecology and environmental protection and VR (virtual reality)/AR (augmented reality).

MOST will set up a Taiwan Tech Star pavilion at Eureka Park to house selected startups, and will allocate a budget of NT$40 million (US$1.32 million) for subsidizing their exhibitions.

Viewing that France ranked first with 172 startups at Eureka Park at 2017 CES, followed by the Netherlands and Israel with 22 and 15 respectively, MOST hopes that Taiwan can be among the top-three countries in the number of startups at 2018 CES.