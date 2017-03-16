Taipei, Friday, March 17, 2017 17:26 (GMT+8)
Taipei looking to transform city into test ground for IoT applications
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Thursday 16 March 2017]

The city government of Taipei, Taiwan is looking to cooperate with enterprises to test various kinds of IoT applications in the city, according to vice mayor Charles Lin. Lin said that he expects Taipei's Smart City Summit and Expo show to become the largest communication platform among cities and is hoping Taipei will be able to pass down its successful experience to other cities.

In addition to existing IoT test sites in Taipei, the city is also expected to launch more experiments in 2018 including 1,750 smart public apartments, smart services at the Taipei Railway Station, smart micro-grid, smart hospitals, cross-region electric vehicles and smart streetlights, Lin noted.

The Taipei government also welcomes enterprises to apply for cooperation and is currently working on project planning to help nurture enterprises on IoT developments.

Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
