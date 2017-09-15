Taipei, Saturday, September 16, 2017 11:36 (GMT+8)
Taiwan government boosting smart city solutions
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 September 2017]

The Taiwan government is promoting development of smart city solutions by encouraging enterprises to develop problem-solving comprehensive smart city solutions via cooperation with local governments, according to National Development Council (NDC).

Government-sponsored Industrial Technology Research Institute has recommended Taiwan draw up smart city development strategies focusing on smart transportation, smart health and medical care and IoT (Internet of Things) application platforms, NDC said.

NDC has called for enterprises to propose model smart city solutions through cooperation with local governments, with such solutions focusing on solving local problems. Implementation of such solutions will be in two stages: the first stage taking six months for proof of and proof of service, and the second taking up to 18 months for proof of business, NDC noted, adding 45 proposals for such solutions have been submitted and 10 of them have obtained subsidies.

American Institute in Taiwan in August 2017 invited the governments of six major cities and a county from Taiwan to show development of smart cities and related business opportunities at 2017 Global City Teams Challenge Expo held in Washington, DC on August 28-29, NDC indicated.

To promote IoT innovation and R&D, NDC established Asia Silicon Valley IoT Industry Alliance in December 2016, with over 230 local and international enterprises, industry associations, organizations and startup communities having joined the alliance.

