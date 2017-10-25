ARM pledges cooperation with Taiwan firms in AI, IoT applications

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 25 October 2017]

ARM has signed a letter of investment intent with Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), pledging to join the country's Asia Silicon Valley Development Plan through its global venture capital funds, and enhance cooperation with Taiwan companies in the fields of AI (artificial intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) applications, according to the ministry.

MOEA said this is part of the achievements made by a delegation that just wound up a nine-day visit to Europe to solicit potential investors in the industries targeted in the government's "5+2 Industrial Innovation Plan," including IoT, biomedical, green energy, smart machinery defense, new agriculture and circular economy, the sources said.

The delegation, composed of representatives from the Department of Investment Services, Investment Taiwan Service Center, Industrial Development Bureau, Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) and Taiwan Power Company (Taipower), paid visits to the headquarters of seven major multinational enterprises based in Germany, Britain, France and Switzerland, inviting them to invest in Taiwan and undertake technological cooperation with Taiwan companies.

Besides ARM, France startup Sfly has also inked a letter of investment intent with the MOEA to set up resources recycling plants in the field of circular economy in Taiwan, as a foothold for foraying into the Southeast Asian market. Another France company Dassault Systems has also considered expanding its investment in the development of 3D printing, plastic injection molding simulation and 5G mobile technologies in Taiwan, MOEA said.

France-based ANDRA, a national radioactive waste management agency, also signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with Taipower, with both sides seeking to engage in substantive technical cooperation and share experience and expertise in nuclear waste management. The delegation also visited ZWILAG in Switzerland to learn the company's nuclear waste treatment operations.

On another front, the delegation also hosted two seminars with Taiwan businesses operating in Europe to learn their latest operations and encourage them to return to Taiwan to make investments.