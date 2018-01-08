Ennoconn emerging as important IIoT arm of Foxconn

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

As a Foxconn Group's subsidiary specializing in designing and providing industrial computer (IPC) system solutions, Ennoconn will surely have an important role to play in the group's aggressive move to tap the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market in China, as the company has quietly been proceeding with IIoT deployments for a long while, according to industry sources.

The sources said that China is gearing up to develop IIoT application platforms, seeking to serve as a bellwether in the global IIoT sector and accelerate the upgrades and transformations of its industries to realize the goals set in the "Made in China 2025" program. This has prompted Foxconn to step up efforts exploring the ensuing tremendous business opportunities, such as announcing in mid-December 2017 a plan to seek an initial public offering (IPO) for its subsidiary Foxconn Industrial Internet (FII) on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

In addition, its IPC subsidiary Ennoconn has been active in conducting deployments to meet vertical and horizontal needs associated with IIoT operations through a series of acquisitions over the past few years, significantly broadening its product lines for applications to a wider variety of industries.

International acquisitions

The company, for instance, has acquired stakes in S&T, a renowned Austria-based supplier of IT solutions and Industry 4.0 and IoT technologies, and Kontron, a leading IPC supplier in Germany, effectively securing solid support in industrial-control software and hardware solutions. In addition, through investment in AIS Caymen Technology Group, Ennoconn can now enjoy human-machine interface support for IIoT applications.

As the largest shareholder in Caswell, a Taiwan-based specialist in network security solutions, Ennoconn has also gained a strong backing in the network communication and network security firewall segments, while its re-invested Thecus Tech also provides industrial storage solutions. And other re-invested affiliates such as Goldtek, Dexatek Technology, and Asiatek based in Nanjing, China can help Ennoconn with peripheral IIoT applications.

Through these deployments, Ennoconn has established a fundamental architecture for IIoT platforms, ranging from the frontend sensing, control, network communication and transmission to the backend industrial storage, computing and feedbacks, industry sources said.

The sources concluded that though the work division between Ennoconn and FII remains to be seen, Ennonconn will surely be able to use all its available resources to perform well in exploring business opportunities in the China IIoT application market and in the global sector of Industry 4.0 smart manufacturing plants.