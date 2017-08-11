Taipei, Saturday, August 12, 2017 14:27 (GMT+8)
Amtran reports 3rd consecutive quarterly losses for 2Q17
Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 11 August 2017]

TV ODM Amtran Technology has reported its third consecutive quarterly losses of NT$329 million (US$10.83 million) for the second quarter of 2017, affected by increased flat panel prices. EPS for the quarter was negative NT$0.42.

For the first half of 2017, net losses totaled NT$816 million or NT$1.05 per share.

However, the company is expected to see its revenues start rebounding from the second half of the year due to seasonal factors, according to industry sources.

In fact, July revenues came to NT$1.456 billion, increasing 24.3% from the previous month, although the figures were still down 41.4% as compared to a year earlier.

Accumulated 2017 revenues through July totaled NT$9.314 billion, decreasing 28.65% from a year earlier.

