Global OEM TV shipments to reach over 20 million units in 3Q17

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 September 2017]

Global TV shipments by OEM makers are expected to reach 20.5 million units in the third quarter, buoyed by the traditional peak-season demand and declining TV panel prices, according to China-based marketing research firm Sigmaintell.

For all of 2017, OEM TV shipments will total 71.7 million units, increasing 2% from a year earlier, said Sigmeintell, which added that combined shipments by China-based OEMs will outpace, for the first time, those shipped by rivals in Taiwan to account for 55% of global OEM TV shipments in the year.

However, Taiwan-based TPV Technology will continue to serve as the largest TV OEM worldwide with shipments to reach 16.2 million units in 2017, up 2% on year.

Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai) will rank second with shipments totaling 13.1 million units in 2017, increasing 55% from a year earlier thanks to orders from Sharp and Sony.

China-based BOE Vision-Electronic Technology (BOEVT), a subsidiary of BOE Technology, is expected to ship seven million OEM TVs in 2017, a six-fold increase from one million units shipped in 2014.

BOEVT's purchases of TV panels from BOE Technology will account for 96% of its total TV panels needed in 2017 compared to 99% a year earlier, Sigmaintell data showed.

China-based Chunghsing Industry Group (CNC) will ship 6.9 million OEM TVs in 2017, buoyed by its cooperation with channel operators in North America and Europe.

China TV OEMs ramping their market share globally.

Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, September 2017