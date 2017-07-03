Alliance formed to help Taiwan develop jet trainers

Max Wang, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES [Monday 3 July 2017]

Taiwan's state-run Aerospace Industrial Development Corp (AIDC) is implementing an indigenous advanced training aircraft manufacturing project assigned by the government, and a newly-formed alliance of around 300 firms in the country's aerospace industry supply chains is expected to help smoothen the project, according to AIDC chairman Liao Jung-hsin.

The project, aiming to enhance Taiwan's national defense power and upgrade the local aerospace industry, is part of the government's "5+2 Industrial Innovation Plan."

The government has approved a budget of NT$68.6 billion (US$2.28 billion) to finance the implementation of the project, under which the AIDC and the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) have been contracted to develop and turn out 66 advanced jet trainer within 10 years, Liao said.

Liao's company will take charge of developing the airframes, engines, system components and ground assistant training systems, and will also solicit supply chain partners.

Based on the development schedules set by the government, Liao continued, AIDC should complete the development of the first prototype trainer in 2019, conduct first test flight in 2020 and deliver all the 66 advanced trainers in 2026.

As it took around 10 years to complete the development of Taiwan's first prototype of indigenous fighter (IDF) in the past, it is really a challenging task to work out the prototype jet trainer within less than three years, according to Liao.

Adopting smart assembly systems

Liao stressed that AIDC has decided to introduce advanced 3D design software from abroad and adopt smart machinery assembly systems to secure consistent quality, meet delivery schedules and control production cost.

In response to growing competition from international peers, AIDC is also moving to integrate the applications of Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and Big Data to achieve smart production of aerospace system and sub-system parts and components.

In addition, AIDC has orchestrated the formation of an "A-Team Alliance," which now comprises 294 member firms, up from 220 seen during its inauguration in June 2016. Members include state-run China Steel, Formosa Plastics Group, over 40 machine tool makers, and 120 aerospace materials and parts suppliers, among others.

Liao said the alliance is designed to deepen the ecosystem, strengthen the supply chains, and improve the structure of the Taiwan's aerospace industry, thus eventually upgrading the industry’s overall competitiveness in the world markets.