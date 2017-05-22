Phison still eyeing stake in Toshiba chip unit

Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 22 May 2017]

Phison Electronics originally planned to invest US$500 million in Toshiba's memory chip unit, but the plan has been postponed as Toshiba decided to sell more of the business' stake, according to Khein Seng Pua, chairman for the Taiwan-based memory-device controller supplier.

Phison is still eyeing a strategic stake in Toshiba's memory chip unit, said Pua.

Phison's plan to commit US$500 million to become a strategic partner of Toshiba's memory chip unit was based on Toshiba's initial purpose of selling an only 19% stake in the business, Pua indicated. However, Phison has now taken a wait-and-see attitude as Toshiba intends to sell a larger stake in the unit, Pua said.

Phison will consider investing in Toshiba's memory chip business when it becomes independent, Pua noted. The company is still looking to be a strategic investor of the soon-to-be independent company, Pua said.

In addition, Pua commented that NAND flash bit demand growth will outpace the supply growth over the next five years. The supply of NAND flash chips will be extremely tight in the third quarter, said Pua, adding that the chip prices could see a dramatic rise during the quarter.

Pua also disclosed Phison has a team of over 900 R&D staff engaged in the development of new products. The company will develop new controller solutions for 96-layer and QLC NAND flash products, according to Pua.