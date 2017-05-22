Taipei, Wednesday, May 24, 2017 22:48 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
26°C
Phison still eyeing stake in Toshiba chip unit
Josephine Lien, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 22 May 2017]

Phison Electronics originally planned to invest US$500 million in Toshiba's memory chip unit, but the plan has been postponed as Toshiba decided to sell more of the business' stake, according to Khein Seng Pua, chairman for the Taiwan-based memory-device controller supplier.

Phison is still eyeing a strategic stake in Toshiba's memory chip unit, said Pua.

Phison's plan to commit US$500 million to become a strategic partner of Toshiba's memory chip unit was based on Toshiba's initial purpose of selling an only 19% stake in the business, Pua indicated. However, Phison has now taken a wait-and-see attitude as Toshiba intends to sell a larger stake in the unit, Pua said.

Phison will consider investing in Toshiba's memory chip business when it becomes independent, Pua noted. The company is still looking to be a strategic investor of the soon-to-be independent company, Pua said.

In addition, Pua commented that NAND flash bit demand growth will outpace the supply growth over the next five years. The supply of NAND flash chips will be extremely tight in the third quarter, said Pua, adding that the chip prices could see a dramatic rise during the quarter.

Pua also disclosed Phison has a team of over 900 R&D staff engaged in the development of new products. The company will develop new controller solutions for 96-layer and QLC NAND flash products, according to Pua.

Realtime news

  • China market: China-based panel equipment makers surpass South Korea-based ones in 1Q17, says KDIA

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • Global smartphone shipments grow 9.1% on year in 1Q17, says Gartner

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • SK Hynix reportedly obtains GDDR6 DRAM orders from Nvidia, AMD

    Before Going to Press | 1h 9min ago

  • Pixart Imaging to see revenues up 20% on year in May

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • HTC rolls out AI platform for medical applications

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • China market: Some white-box VR device makers cede VR market

    Before Going to Press | 1h 10min ago

  • Diode makers gearing up for car-use applications

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Nvidia, Intel expected to show latest progress on AI product lines

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Etron provides 30nm specialty buffer memory for automotive

    Before Going to Press | 1h 11min ago

  • Macroblock 2017 EPS to reach NT$8

    Before Going to Press | 1h 12min ago

  • Pegatron to showcase new products on June 1

    Before Going to Press | 1h 12min ago

  • Passive component firm Chilisin puts increased focus on high-end products

    Before Going to Press | 1h 13min ago

  • Computex 2017: BenQ pushing new cloud computing solutions

    Before Going to Press | 1h 13min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link