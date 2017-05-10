Taiwan IC distributors April revenues decrease

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 10 May 2017]

Taiwan-based IC distributors WPG Holdings, WT Microelectronics and Edom Technology have reported sequential decreases in April revenues of 10.4%, 4.4% and 14.9%, respectively.

WPG has announced consolidated revenues of NT$41.37 billion (US$1.37 billion) for April 2017, down 4.2% on year. Revenues totaled NT$160.47 billion for the first four months of 2017, decreasing 2.6% from a year ago.

WT Micro reported consolidated revenues of NT$12.98 billion for April 2017, up 36.9% from a year earlier. The company's cumulative 2017 revenues through April came to NT$51.36 billion, rising 39.9% on year.

Edom Technology, which distributes mainly niche-market ICs and components, generated April revenues of NT$5.07 billion. Revenues for the first four months of 2017 totaled NT$22.13 billion, rising 22.2% from a year earlier.