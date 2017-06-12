WPG Holdings revenues drop 6% on year in May

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 12 June 2017]

WPG Holdings has reported consolidated revenues of NT$42.493 billion (US$1.41 billion) for May 2017, representing a 2.72% increase on month and 6.06% drop on year.

The IC distributor has totaled NT$202.961 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 3.32% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, WPG Holdings totaled NT$536.864 billion in consolidated revenues, up 4.14% sequentially on year.

WPG expects its second-quarter 2017 revenues to show only slight sequential growth due to excessive inventory levles in the smartphone supply chain. But its revenues are expected to see higher sequential growths in the third and fourth quarters of 2017, when end-market demand peaks for the year.

WPG: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y May-17 42,493 2.7% (6.1%) 202,961 (3.3%) Apr-17 41,369 (10.4%) (4.2%) 160,468 (2.6%) Mar-17 46,155 25% 3.1% 119,100 (2%) Feb-17 36,924 2.5% 19.8% 72,945 (5%) Jan-17 36,021 (24.3%) (21.6%) 36,021 (21.6%) Dec-16 47,592 0.4% (0.6%) 536,864 4.1% Nov-16 47,427 7.1% (1.3%) 489,272 4.6% Oct-16 44,294 (13.1%) (5%) 441,845 5.3% Sep-16 50,965 8.5% (0.9%) 397,551 6.6% Aug-16 46,985 7.2% 1.7% 346,586 7.8% Jul-16 43,821 (4.4%) 2.2% 299,600 8.8% Jun-16 45,837 1.3% 8.9% 255,779 10% May-16 45,233 4.8% 9.1% 209,942 10.3%

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017