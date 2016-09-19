Taipei, Monday, September 19, 2016 16:56 (GMT+8)
SAS starts solar cell production in Germany, says paper
EDN, September 19; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 19 September 2016]

Solar wafer maker Sino-American Silicon Products (SAS) has had its wholly-owned PV module subsidiary Aleo Solar GmbH begin production of mono-Si solar cells at a factory in Germany, according to Chinese-language newspaper Economic Daily News (EDN).

SAS acquired the Germany-based Aleo Solar with annual PV module production capacity of 280MWp in May 2014 and began to set up solar cell lines with annual production capacity of 200MWp beside Aleo Solar's PV module factory in third-quarter 2015, EDN siad.

The new factory will use solar wafers supplied by SAS to produce solar cells for Aleo Solar to produce PV modules, with a PV module made of 60 mono-Si solar cells to reach power generation of 285-295W. Such high-efficiency PV modules are targeted for use in rooftop PV systems.

