Inventec posts EPS of NT$0.54 for 2Q17

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 15 August 2017]

Inventec has reported consolidated revenues of NT$111.12 billion (US$3.74 billion) for the second quarter of 2017 with net profits of NT$1.73 billion and of EPS NT$0.54, while consolidated revenues for the first half of 2017 were NT$210.87 billion, with net profits of NT$2.08 billion and EPS of NT$0.73.

With the company's sales turning strong and the Taiwan dollar's exchange rate against the greenback stabilizing, Inventec's net profits grew by over 30% sequentially in the second quarter. Because of seasonality, Inventec expects its revenues to enjoy further growth, especially from the handheld device business.

The company is currently seeing increasing revenue contributions from its handheld device and server businesses and the trend should benefit the company's gross margin performance.

Inventec president Maurice Wu pointed out that the company's better-than-expected performance in the first half of 2017 was mainly driven by the server and handheld device businesses and the server segment will continue to serve as the growth driver in the second half of 2017 with increasing demand for emerging applications such as those for artificial intelligence (AI).

Wu noted that the ratio of the company's server shipments to brand vendor clients and datacenter clients is 6:4, but Inventec is looking to strengthen its competitiveness and focus more on the datacenter area.

As for the notebook business, Wu pointed out that overall consumer notebook shipments are still in decline, but enterprise notebook shipments are stable. Since Inventec's main focus for the notebook business is on the entererprise segment, the company's notebook business has not been undermined much by the weakening demand in the consumer segment.

In the second quarter, Inventec's PC business including notebooks and servers contributed 83.1% of the company's overall revenues with the handheld device business accounting for 12.4% and solar-related business 4.5%.

Recent rumors have claimed that Apple may seek another supplier for its wireless AirPods in addition to Inventec Appliances. Inventec Appliances' president David Ho noted that the company's orders from its clients for 2017-2018 have so far remain unchanged, but Ho declined to make any further comments on its clients or orders.

As for the solar business, Inventec Solar Energy saw its gross margin turn positive in the second quarter, but the order visibility for its third quarter is still weak. The solar market's fluctuations, new competitors, and the trade tensions between the US and China could all greatly influence the solar industry in the second half of 2017.