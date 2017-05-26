Acer announces new Spin 1 convertible notebook

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 26 May 2017]

Acer has announced the latest version of its Spin 1 convertible notebook. With an all-metal chassis, the Windows 10 device supports Windows Ink through an Acer Active Stylus1.

At 1.25 kg, the 14mm-thin chassis sports the latest Intel Pentium or Intel Celeron processors, 4GB DDR3L memory as well as a choice of 32, 64, and 128GB eMMC storage. Its 11.6-inch Full HD touch-enabled screen with IPS technology displays colors at 178-degree viewing angles. Acer said it it offers eight hours of battery life.

On all models the Precision Touchpad, which supports Windows 10 gestures, tracks users' fingertips and movements. For more complex projects, Acer said the Spin 1 works with the Acer Active Stylus1 to enable direct on-screen input, providing a pen-on-paper experience.

With wireless connectivity through Intel Wireless-AC (802.11ac 2x2) technology, the Spin 1 is capable of providing up to three times faster downloads compared to traditional 802.11n 2x2 devices, Acer said. The device also features Acer BluelightShield which may help to reduce eye strain from prolonged screen viewing.

Speakers with Acer TrueHarmony technology are located on both sides of the device. Audio channels automatically reverse to ensure optimal sound quality in any mode, and are paired with a webcam for video chats. Additional connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.0, one USB 3.1 port, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI port and one microSD (SDXC) card slot.

The Acer Spin 1 will be available in North America in July with prices starting at US$329; and in EMEA in July with prices starting at EUR399.

Acer Spin 1

Photo: Company