Foxlink plans to set up factory in India
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Electronic connector maker Foxlink (Cheng Uei Precision Industry) plans to set up a factory in India to supply components for smartphones, and may also cooperate with local companies on digital content-related business, according to the company. Currently the project is still at the initial planning stage and is expected to be completed in two years.

Foxlink chairman Guo Tai-qiang said most of the company's handset clients see India as a major battlefield and have been aggressively pushing products into the market. Since importing components into India adds an extra 12.5% in customs duty, Foxlink has seen increased demand from clients to manufacture components locally to avoid the tariff.

Guo, who is also chairman of the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturer' Association (TEEMA), noted that TEEMA previously acquired two 100 acre properties in India, but recently transferred one to China-based handset player Oppo to establish manufacturing plants. The plants are expected to produce 100 million handsets a year to supply demand from India.

The other property will be developed into a manufacturing park by TEEMA and Oppo, with the India government to subsidize up to 50% of the development costs, and 25% of equipment costs, as well as offering tax relief.

Seven handset component makers including Foxlink, have already signed up to be stationed in the park.

