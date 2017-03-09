Foxlink revenues up over 28% on year in February

MOPS, March 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Thursday 9 March 2017]

Foxlink has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.835 billion (US$188.26 million) for February 2017, representing a 4.26% drop on month and 28.39% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$11.93 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 0.67% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -0.79% and finished at NT$38.40 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 9, 2017.

Foxlink: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Feb-17 5,835 (4.3%) 28.4% 11,930 0.7% Jan-17 6,095 (30.4%) (16.6%) 6,095 (16.6%) Dec-16 8,756 (4.4%) 4.9% 90,500 (16.4%) Nov-16 9,161 (3.5%) (14.8%) 81,743 (18.2%) Oct-16 9,491 (9.6%) (32.4%) 72,582 (18.6%) Sep-16 10,500 23% (15.9%) 63,090 (16%) Aug-16 8,538 17.7% (14.4%) 52,590 (16%) Jul-16 7,254 13.8% (23.8%) 44,052 (16.4%) Jun-16 6,374 11.1% (15.1%) 36,798 (14.7%) May-16 5,736 (8.8%) (7.8%) 30,424 (14.6%) Apr-16 6,290 (3.9%) (19.4%) 24,687 (16.1%) Mar-16 6,548 44.1% 4.3% 18,398 (14.9%) Feb-16 4,545 (37.8%) (27.5%) 11,850 (22.7%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017