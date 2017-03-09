Foxlink revenues up over 28% on year in February

Foxlink has reported consolidated revenues of NT$5.835 billion (US$188.26 million) for February 2017, representing a 4.26% drop on month and 28.39% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$11.93 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 0.67% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed -0.79% and finished at NT$38.40 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on March 9, 2017.
Foxlink: Consolidated revenues, Feb 2016 - Feb 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Feb-17
|
5,835
|
(4.3%)
|
28.4%
|
11,930
|
0.7%
Jan-17
|
6,095
|
(30.4%)
|
(16.6%)
|
6,095
|
(16.6%)
Dec-16
|
8,756
|
(4.4%)
|
4.9%
|
90,500
|
(16.4%)
Nov-16
|
9,161
|
(3.5%)
|
(14.8%)
|
81,743
|
(18.2%)
Oct-16
|
9,491
|
(9.6%)
|
(32.4%)
|
72,582
|
(18.6%)
Sep-16
|
10,500
|
23%
|
(15.9%)
|
63,090
|
(16%)
Aug-16
|
8,538
|
17.7%
|
(14.4%)
|
52,590
|
(16%)
Jul-16
|
7,254
|
13.8%
|
(23.8%)
|
44,052
|
(16.4%)
Jun-16
|
6,374
|
11.1%
|
(15.1%)
|
36,798
|
(14.7%)
May-16
|
5,736
|
(8.8%)
|
(7.8%)
|
30,424
|
(14.6%)
Apr-16
|
6,290
|
(3.9%)
|
(19.4%)
|
24,687
|
(16.1%)
Mar-16
|
6,548
|
44.1%
|
4.3%
|
18,398
|
(14.9%)
Feb-16
|
4,545
|
(37.8%)
|
(27.5%)
|
11,850
|
(22.7%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017