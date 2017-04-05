Foxlink sees earnings slide 52% in 2016

Steve Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 5 April 2017]

Foxlink has reported net profits of NT$792 million (US$26.1 million) for 2016, decreasing 52% from a year earlier. EPS for the year stood at NT$1.55.

Based on the earnings, the company plans to deal out dividends of NT$1.50 in cash for 2016.

The company also said it managed to post operating profits of NT$771 million in the fourth quarter of 2016, offsetting operating losses accumulated in the first three quarters of the year.

Shipments of Bluetooth headsets and battery modules for electrical automobiles will drive revenue growth at Foxlink in the 2017, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

The company's stock price dropped NT$0.40 to finish at NT$39.30 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) during the March 31 session.