Nextronics to ship up to 800,000 connectors for cardiac catheterization in 2017

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 29 November 2017]

Nextronics Engineering, a maker of connectors for industrial computing and optical communication devices, extended production to medical applications in 2009. It shipped 680,000 disposable medical connectors for cardiac catheterization in January-October 2017 and expects to ship 750,000-800,000 units for the whole year, according to the company.

Gross margins for such disposable medical connectors are as high as 50-60%. Nextronics expects shipments of such connectors in 2018 to increase to one million units, with the revenue proportion to rise from 15% in 2017 to 20%.

In addition to cardiac catheterization, Nextronics plans to develop medical connectors for dental equipment, pain inhibitory equipment, patient monitoring systems, respiratory humidifiers, oxygen suppliers and other types of medical equipment. Nextronics also hopes to cooperate with clients to develop components related to medical connectors including connection cable and structural parts.

Nextronics posted consolidated revenues of NT$544.2 million (US$18 million), gross margin of 30%, net operating profit of NT$36.1 million, net profit of NT$26.3 million and net EPS of NT$1.06 for the first three quarters of 2017.