Foxlink reports increased revenues for November

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 11 December 2017]

Foxlink has reported consolidated revenues of NT$10.824 billion (US$360.76 million) for November 2017, representing a 15.75% increase on month and 18.14% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$84.392 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 3.24% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, Foxlink totaled NT$90.5 billion in consolidated revenues, down 16.4% sequentially on year.

Foxlink: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Nov-17 10,824 15.8% 18.1% 84,392 3.2% Oct-17 9,351 (6.3%) (1.5%) 73,568 1.4% Sep-17 9,978 14.2% (5%) 64,217 1.8% Aug-17 8,741 1% 2.4% 54,239 3.1% Jul-17 8,654 26.6% 19.3% 45,498 3.3% Jun-17 6,834 15.7% 7.2% 36,844 0.1% May-17 5,910 (0.4%) 3% 30,010 (1.4%) Apr-17 5,936 (4.8%) (5.6%) 24,100 (2.4%) Mar-17 6,235 6.9% (4.8%) 18,165 (1.3%) Feb-17 5,835 (4.3%) 28.4% 11,930 0.7% Jan-17 6,095 (30.4%) (16.6%) 6,095 (16.6%) Dec-16 8,756 (4.4%) 4.9% 90,500 (16.4%) Nov-16 9,161 (3.5%) (14.8%) 81,743 (18.2%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017