Foxlink reports increased revenues for November

Foxlink has reported consolidated revenues of NT$10.824 billion (US$360.76 million) for November 2017, representing a 15.75% increase on month and 18.14% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$84.392 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 3.24% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, Foxlink totaled NT$90.5 billion in consolidated revenues, down 16.4% sequentially on year.
Foxlink: Consolidated revenues, Nov 2016 - Nov 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Nov-17
|
10,824
|
15.8%
|
18.1%
|
84,392
|
3.2%
Oct-17
|
9,351
|
(6.3%)
|
(1.5%)
|
73,568
|
1.4%
Sep-17
|
9,978
|
14.2%
|
(5%)
|
64,217
|
1.8%
Aug-17
|
8,741
|
1%
|
2.4%
|
54,239
|
3.1%
Jul-17
|
8,654
|
26.6%
|
19.3%
|
45,498
|
3.3%
Jun-17
|
6,834
|
15.7%
|
7.2%
|
36,844
|
0.1%
May-17
|
5,910
|
(0.4%)
|
3%
|
30,010
|
(1.4%)
Apr-17
|
5,936
|
(4.8%)
|
(5.6%)
|
24,100
|
(2.4%)
Mar-17
|
6,235
|
6.9%
|
(4.8%)
|
18,165
|
(1.3%)
Feb-17
|
5,835
|
(4.3%)
|
28.4%
|
11,930
|
0.7%
Jan-17
|
6,095
|
(30.4%)
|
(16.6%)
|
6,095
|
(16.6%)
Dec-16
|
8,756
|
(4.4%)
|
4.9%
|
90,500
|
(16.4%)
Nov-16
|
9,161
|
(3.5%)
|
(14.8%)
|
81,743
|
(18.2%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017