Foxlink March revenues drop 4.78% on year

MOPS, April 10; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Monday 10 April 2017]

Foxlink has reported consolidated revenues of NT$6.235 billion (US$203.57 million) for March 2017, representing a 6.85% increase on month and 4.78% drop on year.

The company has totaled NT$18.165 billion in year-to-date revenues, down 1.27% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -0.38% and finished at NT$39.25 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on April 10, 2017.

Foxlink: Consolidated revenues, Mar 2016 - Mar 2017 (NT$m) Month Sales M/M Y/Y YTD Y/Y Mar-17 6,235 6.9% (4.8%) 18,165 (1.3%) Feb-17 5,835 (4.3%) 28.4% 11,930 0.7% Jan-17 6,095 (30.4%) (16.6%) 6,095 (16.6%) Dec-16 8,756 (4.4%) 4.9% 90,500 (16.4%) Nov-16 9,161 (3.5%) (14.8%) 81,743 (18.2%) Oct-16 9,491 (9.6%) (32.4%) 72,582 (18.6%) Sep-16 10,500 23% (15.9%) 63,090 (16%) Aug-16 8,538 17.7% (14.4%) 52,590 (16%) Jul-16 7,254 13.8% (23.8%) 44,052 (16.4%) Jun-16 6,374 11.1% (15.1%) 36,798 (14.7%) May-16 5,736 (8.8%) (7.8%) 30,424 (14.6%) Apr-16 6,290 (3.9%) (19.4%) 24,687 (16.1%) Mar-16 6,548 44.1% 4.3% 18,398 (14.9%)

*Figures are consolidated

Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, April 2017