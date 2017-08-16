Taipei, Thursday, August 17, 2017 14:29 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Concraft expects significant growth for 3Q17
Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

Connector and acoustic component maker Concraft expects consolidated revenues and gross margin for the third quarter of 2017 to see significant sequential growths.

Concraft revealed it began shipments of newly-developed acoustic components in June 2017 and has stepped into production of automotive components based on metal stamping process.

Concraft posted consolidated revenues of NT$696.9 million (US$22.9 million), gross margin of 30.18%, net operating profit of NT$45.5 million, net profit of NT$24.4 million and net EPS of NT$0.25 for second-quarter 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$1.27 billion, gross margin of 31.77%, net operating profit of NT$96.5 million, net profit of NT$42.0 million and net EPS of NT$0.44 for January-June.

Acoustic components accounted for 35% of the second-quarter revenues, molds for 32%, connectors for TVs, set-top boxes, notebooks, office machines and networking/communication devices for 31%.

Realtime news

  • China market: MediaTek to roll out new Helio P series for mid-range smartphones

    Bits + chips | 32min ago

  • Apple Watch 3 launch likely at year-end 2017, says report

    Mobile + telecom | 33min ago

  • HMD Global unveils Nokia 8

    Mobile + telecom | 36min ago

  • Getac shipping GVS products to US market

    Before Going to Press | Aug 16, 20:37

Pause
 | 
View more
Yilan Science Park
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link