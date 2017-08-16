Concraft expects significant growth for 3Q17

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 16 August 2017]

Connector and acoustic component maker Concraft expects consolidated revenues and gross margin for the third quarter of 2017 to see significant sequential growths.

Concraft revealed it began shipments of newly-developed acoustic components in June 2017 and has stepped into production of automotive components based on metal stamping process.

Concraft posted consolidated revenues of NT$696.9 million (US$22.9 million), gross margin of 30.18%, net operating profit of NT$45.5 million, net profit of NT$24.4 million and net EPS of NT$0.25 for second-quarter 2017, leading to consolidated revenues of NT$1.27 billion, gross margin of 31.77%, net operating profit of NT$96.5 million, net profit of NT$42.0 million and net EPS of NT$0.44 for January-June.

Acoustic components accounted for 35% of the second-quarter revenues, molds for 32%, connectors for TVs, set-top boxes, notebooks, office machines and networking/communication devices for 31%.