Nintendo expects to ship 20 million Switch devices in first year

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

Nintendo estimates shipments of the Switch in its first year at 20 million units, according to Taiwan-based supply chain makers, adding that they have a conservative estimate of shipping at least 10 million units in the first year.

Nintendo released the Switch in March 2017 and the game console enjoyed over one million units of sales in the first week after the release. Nintendo president Kimishima Tatsumi also recently said that he expects Switch's overall sales to reach 110 million units.

Switch's manufacturing is handled by Foxconn Electronics (Hon Hai Precision Industry) and Japan-based Misumi Electronics and Hosiden with Foxconn supplying over 50% of the volume. Foxconn makes the device at its plants in Shandong, China.

Taiwan-based IT players including Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), Jentech, Delta Electronics, Nanya PCB and Foxlink are component suppliers of the Switch.

In addition, Microsoft is also planning to release a new Xbox game console codenamed Project Scorpio and the product is expected to be announced at the E3 2017 event, targeting the year-end holiday season. Sony is expected to release a thinner version of its PlayStation 4.

Microsoft's new game console is expected to feature Ultra HD and mixed reality (MR) support and PC vendors' MR head-mounted display (HMD) devices are expected to be able to connect with the Project Scorpio.

Microsoft's game console is reportedly manufactured by Pegatron Technology and Flextronics and the orders are expected to become a key revenue contributor to Pegatron in the second half. Currently, Pegatron has orders for Apple's next-generation iPhone, Microsoft's new Surface device and game console, and Tesla Model 3's control computer.