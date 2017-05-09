Taipei, Wednesday, May 10, 2017 00:10 (GMT+8)
Infineon rides automotive wave into top-10 semi supplier ranking, IC Insights says
Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 9 May 2017]

IC Insights has released its list of the world's top-10 semiconductor sales leaders excluding pure-play foundries in the first quarter of 2017. In total, the top-10 semiconductor suppliers represented 56% of the first-quarter 2017 worldwide semiconductor market of US$99.6 billion.

IC Insights also forecast that second-quarter 2017 will be the first ever quarterly semiconductor market to exceed US$100 billion.

Intel held a slim 4% lead over Samsung Electronics for the number one position in the first quarter of 2017. However, Samsung is on pace to displace Intel as the world’s largest semiconductor supplier in the second quarter, IC Insights said.

SK Hynix and Micron Technology made the biggest moves in IC Insights' first-quarter 2017 ranking as compared to the full-year 2016 ranking. Spurred by the recent surge in the DRAM and NAND flash markets, each company moved up two spots in the top-10 ranking with SK Hynix now occupying the third position and Micron moving up to fourth.

There was one new entrant into the top-10 ranking in the first quarter of 2017 - Germany-headquartered Infineon, IC Insights noted. Infineon's sales increased 6% on year in the first quarter of 2017, and replaced fabless supplier MediaTek, which saw its sales increase 7% on year to US$1.8 billion but suffered a sequential sales decline of 17% compared to the fourth quarter of 2016.

Half of the top-10 companies had sales of at least US$4.0 billion in the first quarter of 2017, and it took US$1.9 billion in quarterly sales just to make it into IC Insights' top-10 semiconductor supplier list for the quarter.

As would be expected, given the possible acquisitions and mergers that could/will occur in 2017 (e.g., Qualcomm/NXP), as well as any new ones that may develop, the top-10 semiconductor ranking is likely to undergo some significant changes over the next few years as the semiconductor industry continues along its path to maturity, IC Insights said.

