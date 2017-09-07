Global semiconductor sales increase 24% in July, says SIA

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 September 2017]

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached US$33.6 billion for the month of July 2017, an increase of 24.0% compared to the July 2016 total of US$27.1 billion and 3.1% more than the June 2017 total of US$32.6 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

All major regional markets posted both year-to-year and month-to-month increases in July, and the Americas market led the way with growth of 36.1% on year and 5.4% sequentially, said SIA.

"Worldwide semiconductor sales increased on a year-to-year basis for the 12th consecutive month in July, reflecting impressive and sustained growth for the global semiconductor market," said John Neuffer, president and CEO of SIA. "Sales in July increased throughout every major regional market and semiconductor product category, demonstrating the breadth of the global market's recent upswing."

"The industry is on track for another record sales total in 2017," Neuffer noted.