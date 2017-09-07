Taipei, Thursday, September 7, 2017 20:59 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
32°C
Global semiconductor sales increase 24% in July, says SIA
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Thursday 7 September 2017]

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached US$33.6 billion for the month of July 2017, an increase of 24.0% compared to the July 2016 total of US$27.1 billion and 3.1% more than the June 2017 total of US$32.6 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

All major regional markets posted both year-to-year and month-to-month increases in July, and the Americas market led the way with growth of 36.1% on year and 5.4% sequentially, said SIA.

"Worldwide semiconductor sales increased on a year-to-year basis for the 12th consecutive month in July, reflecting impressive and sustained growth for the global semiconductor market," said John Neuffer, president and CEO of SIA. "Sales in July increased throughout every major regional market and semiconductor product category, demonstrating the breadth of the global market's recent upswing."

"The industry is on track for another record sales total in 2017," Neuffer noted.

Realtime news

  • MediaTek August revenues climb to 9-month high

    Before Going to Press | 42min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link