Global semiconductor sales increase 22.6% in May, says SIA

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached US$31.9 billion for the month of May 2017, an increase of 22.6% compared to the May 2016 total of US$26 billion and 1.9% more than the April 2017 total of US$31.4 billion, according to SIA. Year-to-year growth in May was the global market's largest since September 2010.

All major regional markets notched year-to-year increases of more than 15% in May, and the Americas led the way with growth of 30.5%, said SIA.

"The global semiconductor market has settled into a period of significant and steady growth in 2017, with sales through May well ahead of the total from the same point last year," said John Neuffer, president and CEO of SIA. "Significantly, recent market growth has been consistent across all major regional markets and semiconductor product categories, with sales of memory products continuing to lead the way."

Year-to-year sales increased across all regions: the Americas (30.5%), China (26.3%), Europe (18.3%), Asia Pacific/All Other (17.7%), and Japan (15.8%). Month-to-month sales increased in Europe (3.9%), the Americas (2.8%), Japan (2.3%), Asia Pacific/All Other (1.7%), and China (0.7%).