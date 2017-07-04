Taipei, Tuesday, July 4, 2017 15:41 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Global semiconductor sales increase 22.6% in May, says SIA
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Tuesday 4 July 2017]

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached US$31.9 billion for the month of May 2017, an increase of 22.6% compared to the May 2016 total of US$26 billion and 1.9% more than the April 2017 total of US$31.4 billion, according to SIA. Year-to-year growth in May was the global market's largest since September 2010.

All major regional markets notched year-to-year increases of more than 15% in May, and the Americas led the way with growth of 30.5%, said SIA.

"The global semiconductor market has settled into a period of significant and steady growth in 2017, with sales through May well ahead of the total from the same point last year," said John Neuffer, president and CEO of SIA. "Significantly, recent market growth has been consistent across all major regional markets and semiconductor product categories, with sales of memory products continuing to lead the way."

Year-to-year sales increased across all regions: the Americas (30.5%), China (26.3%), Europe (18.3%), Asia Pacific/All Other (17.7%), and Japan (15.8%). Month-to-month sales increased in Europe (3.9%), the Americas (2.8%), Japan (2.3%), Asia Pacific/All Other (1.7%), and China (0.7%).

Realtime news

  • China market: TV brand vendors see disappointing sales in 1H17

    Displays | 28min ago

  • Commentary: Merits of Cisco acquisition policy

    Mobile + telecom | 56min ago

  • AMD appoints Abhi Talwalkar to board of directors

    IT + CE | 1h 10min ago

  • Broadcom agrees to restrictions on access to sensitive Cisco info in Brocade deal, says FTC

    Bits + chips | 1h 20min ago

  • LGD solicits equity investment from Apple for 6G OLED plant, says report

    Displays | 1h 26min ago

  • CCI expects rising demand in 2H17, says paper

    IT + CE | 1h 28min ago

  • LG Display, BOE, Tianma to mass produce flexible AMOLED panels in 2H17

    Displays | 1h 56min ago

  • CHPT enjoys another month of record revenues

    Bits + chips | 2h 7min ago

  • Taiwan proposes 8-year infrastructure development program

    Bits + chips | 2h 8min ago

  • Pegatron sees weak smartphone and notebook orders

    Before Going to Press | Jul 3, 22:04

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link