Semiconductor market to grow 17% in 2017, says WSTS
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 23 August 2017]

The worldwide semiconductor market is forecast to grow by 17% to US$397 billion in 2017, according to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS). WSTS estimated previously a 11.5% increase.

The memory sector will enjoy higher-than-expected growth in 2017, driven by rising chip ASPs. WSTS forecast the memory sector will register more than 50% revenue growth in 2017, up from its previous estimate of a 30.4% increase.

WSTS also expressed optimism about the semiconductor market for 2018, when revenues are forecast to rise 4.3% to US$414 billion.

The semiconductor market came to an all-time high of US$338.9 billion in 2016, up 1.1% on year, according to WSTS.

Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
