Global January semiconductor sales rise 14%, says SIA

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 March 2017]

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached US$30.6 billion for the month of January 2017, an increase of 13.9% compared to the January 2016 total of US$26.9 billion, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Global sales in January were 1.2% lower than the December 2016 total of US$31.0 billion, reflecting normal seasonal market trends, said SIA. January marked the global market's largest year-to-year growth since November 2010, SIA indicated.

Year-to-year sales increased substantially across all regions: China (20.5%), the Americas (13.3%), Japan (12.3%), Asia Pacific/All Other (11.0%), and Europe (4.8%). Month-to-month sales increased in Europe (1.2%), but fell slightly in China (-0.2%), Japan (-1.6%), Asia Pacific/All Other (-1.6%), and the Americas (-3.1%), according to SIA.

"The global semiconductor industry is off to a strong and encouraging start to 2017, posting its highest-ever January sales and largest year-to-year sales increase in more than six years," said John Neuffer, president and CEO of SIA. "Following the industry's highest-ever revenue in 2016, the global market is well-positioned for a strong start to 2017."