China market: Heraeus tops PV silver paste vendors in 1H17 shipments

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 14 July 2017]

In the China market, Germany-based Heraeus shipped the most PV silver paste in the first half of 2017, followed by US-based DuPont, Taiwan-based Giga Solar Materials and South Korea-based Samsung SDI, according to industry sources.

The four vendors have set up factories in China specifically to supply the local market and avoid a customs duty of 6%, the sources said.

The four vendors' combined market share for PV silver paste in China has dropped from 85% to 70% currently, with the remaining 30% gained by China-based makers such as DK Electronic Material and iSilver Materials, the sources noted.