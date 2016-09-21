Taipei, Wednesday, September 21, 2016 14:58 (GMT+8)
rain
Taipei
26°C
Acer to release VR backpack for 2017, targeting B2B market
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

Acer is planning to launch a virtual reality (VR) backpack for 2017, but instead of the consumer sector, the product will mainly focus on the business to business (B2B) market. The product will sell with the StarVR head-worn VR device, which Acer has partnered with Sweden-based game developer Starbreeze on development, according to Jerry Kao, general manager of Acer's IT products business division.

Hewlett-Packard (HP) and Micro-Star International (MSI) have both cooperated with Intel to develop VR backpacks and both are focusing on reducing the devices' weight and prolong their usage times.

Acer and Starbreeze's head-worn VR device has already begun to supply to IMAX's VR experience center and the device's shipments are expected to grow significantly in 2017. Currently, Acer has already taken over the R&D and manufacturing of the StarVR and is considering outsourcing the production to outside makers if shipments start increasing, Kao noted.

As for the gaming market, Acer has been pushing new innovations for the market. It has launched a 21-inch gaming notebook and is hoping the product will create a niche segment within the gaming market for Acer, Kao pointed out.

As for the smartphone business, although the business unit is expected to see some executive reshuffling and reorganization, its strategy for the smartphone market will not change. Acer will focus on earning profits for its Android smartphones, while its Windows-based smartphones segment will operate in coordination with the company's PC business development.

Jerry Kao, general manager of Acer's IT products business division

Jerry Kao, general manager of Acer's IT products business division
Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, September 2016

Realtime news

  • Taiwan market: HTC launches Desire 10 Lifestyle

    Mobile + telecom - Newswatch | 9min ago

  • iPhone 7 materials costs higher than previous versions, IHS says

    Bits + chips | 11min ago

  • Laster Tech to list on TSE in 4Q16

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:16

  • Advantech subject to US ITC patent infringement probe

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:15

  • Digitimes Research: Notebook players see August shipments up on month

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:13

  • Chipbond 3Q16 gross margin to rise, says report

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:12

  • Innodisk memory modules verified for Apollo Lake CPUs

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:12

  • Taiwan attracts foreign direct investment of over US$6.6 billion in January-August, says MOEA

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:10

  • SAS to set up joint venture for investment in PV power-generating stations in Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:10

  • China market: Asustek unveils new smartphones, notebooks

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:10

  • Accton Technology cooperates with National Yang-Ming University to set up innovation incubator

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:08

  • SAS to subscribe to corporate bonds issued by Crystalwise Technology

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:06

  • Rugged notebook vendor Crete sees pre-tax earnings decline in January-August period

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:05

  • Taiwan government sets up economic and trade negotiation office

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:04

  • AUO Singapore subsidiary disposes of stake in AUO SunPower

    Before Going to Press | Sep 20, 21:01

Pause
 | 
View more
Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2016
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link