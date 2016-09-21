Acer to release VR backpack for 2017, targeting B2B market

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 21 September 2016]

Acer is planning to launch a virtual reality (VR) backpack for 2017, but instead of the consumer sector, the product will mainly focus on the business to business (B2B) market. The product will sell with the StarVR head-worn VR device, which Acer has partnered with Sweden-based game developer Starbreeze on development, according to Jerry Kao, general manager of Acer's IT products business division.

Hewlett-Packard (HP) and Micro-Star International (MSI) have both cooperated with Intel to develop VR backpacks and both are focusing on reducing the devices' weight and prolong their usage times.

Acer and Starbreeze's head-worn VR device has already begun to supply to IMAX's VR experience center and the device's shipments are expected to grow significantly in 2017. Currently, Acer has already taken over the R&D and manufacturing of the StarVR and is considering outsourcing the production to outside makers if shipments start increasing, Kao noted.

As for the gaming market, Acer has been pushing new innovations for the market. It has launched a 21-inch gaming notebook and is hoping the product will create a niche segment within the gaming market for Acer, Kao pointed out.

As for the smartphone business, although the business unit is expected to see some executive reshuffling and reorganization, its strategy for the smartphone market will not change. Acer will focus on earning profits for its Android smartphones, while its Windows-based smartphones segment will operate in coordination with the company's PC business development.

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, September 2016