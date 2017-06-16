Car component maker Chialin to return NT$3 per share to investors

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 16 June 2017]

Taiwan-based car component maker Chialin Precision Industrial has announced plans to cut its capital by NT$209 million (US$6.98 million) and will return the money to investors. The cut will give back NT$2.50 per share plus a cash dividend of NT$0.50.

Chialin's acquisition of Jinnji Precision, a car and consumer electronics mold maker and injection service provider, started paying off in 2017, and car electronics products contribute over 90% of Chialin's revenues, the company said.

The business's revenues grew 172.85% on year to reach N$265 million in the first quarter, up from NT$97.39 million in the same quarter a year ago.