Transportation vehicles are largest source of PM2.5 in Taiwan

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 July 2017]

Of PM2.5 (suspended particulate matter with diameters of 2.5-micron or below) in Taiwan, 34-43% are attributable to sources external to Taiwan. Transportation vehicles account for 37% of domestically produced PM2.5, the largest internal source, according to Taiwan's Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).

Manufacturing of chemical materials, metal products, textiles, food, etc. are the second-largest internal source accounting for 16.7% of domestically produced PM2.5, followed by outside burning, construction sites and land without vegetation at 12.8%, restaurants 10.8%, power plants 9.9%, dust from roads 8.8% and steel plants 4.0%.

Taiwan's air pollution features seasonal variation, with PM2.5 concentration generally peaking in the period from October to March.

EPA has set target annual average PM2.5 concentration of 15mg/m3 for Taiwan in 2020. In addition, EPA has set a goal of decreasing the number of days in a year with PM2.5 concentration exceeding 54mg/m3 in 24 hours by 20% in 2017 from 2015 and by 50% in 2019. In 2016, Taiwan's annual average PM2.5 concentration measured 20mg/m3, slipping 9.1% on year.

As transportation contributes the largest internal source of PM2.5, the Taiwan government is boosting green transportation modes, including electric vehicles and mass rapid transit systems.