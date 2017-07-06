Taipei, Friday, July 7, 2017 00:58 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
36°C
Transportation vehicles are largest source of PM2.5 in Taiwan
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 July 2017]

Of PM2.5 (suspended particulate matter with diameters of 2.5-micron or below) in Taiwan, 34-43% are attributable to sources external to Taiwan. Transportation vehicles account for 37% of domestically produced PM2.5, the largest internal source, according to Taiwan's Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).

Manufacturing of chemical materials, metal products, textiles, food, etc. are the second-largest internal source accounting for 16.7% of domestically produced PM2.5, followed by outside burning, construction sites and land without vegetation at 12.8%, restaurants 10.8%, power plants 9.9%, dust from roads 8.8% and steel plants 4.0%.

Taiwan's air pollution features seasonal variation, with PM2.5 concentration generally peaking in the period from October to March.

EPA has set target annual average PM2.5 concentration of 15mg/m3 for Taiwan in 2020. In addition, EPA has set a goal of decreasing the number of days in a year with PM2.5 concentration exceeding 54mg/m3 in 24 hours by 20% in 2017 from 2015 and by 50% in 2019. In 2016, Taiwan's annual average PM2.5 concentration measured 20mg/m3, slipping 9.1% on year.

As transportation contributes the largest internal source of PM2.5, the Taiwan government is boosting green transportation modes, including electric vehicles and mass rapid transit systems.

Realtime news

  • Intel, Qualcomm to compete fiercely in AR/VR and AI sectors

    IT + CE | 2h 57min ago

  • Getac sees revenues ride high in June

    IT + CE | 3h 3min ago

  • New CHPT HQ set to open in 3Q19

    Bits + chips | 3h 6min ago

  • Chassis maker Waffer sees sales gain momentum in June

    IT + CE | 3h 15min ago

  • Novatek 2Q17 revenues meet guidance

    Bits + chips | 3h 27min ago

  • Yageo posts record 2Q17 revenues

    Bits + chips | 3h 29min ago

  • Walsin, Chilisin June revenues rise

    Bits + chips | 3h 37min ago

  • Asustek upstream partners see weak notebook orders in first half

    IT + CE | 3h 40min ago

  • Baidu deploys Xilinx FPGAs in new public cloud acceleration services

    Bits + chips | 4h ago

  • HTC June revenues rise on brisk sales of U11 smartphones

    Before Going to Press | 3h 42min ago

  • MSI pushing into gaming monitor market

    Before Going to Press | 3h 42min ago

  • Taiwan IC design houses seeing pull-in of orders from China smartphone sector

    Before Going to Press | 4h 15min ago

  • Nine new 10.5/11G panel fabs set to be built

    Before Going to Press | 4h 17min ago

  • AUO revenues stay on growth track in June

    Before Going to Press | 4h 18min ago

  • HannStar 2Q17 revenues fall 25%

    Before Going to Press | 4h 19min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link