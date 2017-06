Taiwan market: Tainan and Chiayi City looking to try out autonomous driving

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 23 June 2017]

The governments of Tainan and Chiayi City, Southern Taiwan have both expressed interest to become trial areas for autonomous driving, according to an official from the Industrial Development Bureau of Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

Since Taiwan's IT players have all been aggressively investing in the development of AI, most city governments are optimistic about AI and cloud technologies to help public services become smart.