Application of AI to change car-making ecosystem, says TTIA
Jessie Lin, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 18 September 2017]

AI (artificial intelligence) application to automotive design will change the automaking ecosystem with software taking the driver's seat from hardware, according to Taiwan Telematics Industry Association.

Development of smart vehicles can be divided into five stages in terms of application of communication technologies. The first is passive collection of information such as telematics and OBD (on-board diagnostics), while interactive information exchange belongs to the second, featuring use of communication technologies in ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), remote monitoring and in-car information display and entertainment.

The third is dynamic transfer of information, namely V2X in Internet of Vehicles (IoV) where X refers to any object such as another vehicle (V2V), and high-speed and multi-connection 5G communication technology or DSRC (dedicated short range communication) can be adopted. In the fourth and fifth stages, vehicles will attain a level of almost full autonomous driving, with communication technologies able to quickly connect with all sensors and receive cloud-based information about road and environment conditions.

