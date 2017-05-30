North American semiconductor equipment industry posts US$2.17 billion in April billings

Press release; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 30 May 2017]

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$2.17 billion in billings worldwide in April 2017 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI. The billings figure is 4.6% higher than the final March 2017 level of US$2.08 billion, and is 48.9% higher than the April 2016 billings level of US$1.46 billion, said SEMI.

“Semiconductor equipment billings levels exceed two billion dollars for the second month in a row," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “Solid market fundamentals, coupled with strong demand for memory for data storage and processors for smartphones, are fueling significant investments.”