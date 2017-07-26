North American semi equipment industry billings rise for fifth consecutive month

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

The three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers increased for the fifth consecutive month in June 2017.

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$2.29 billion in billings worldwide in June 2017, according to SEMI. The billings figure is 0.8% higher than the final May 2017 level of US$2.27 billion, and is 33.4% above the June 2016 billings level of US$1.72 billion.

"Through the first half of the year, 2017 equipment billings are 50% above the same period last year," said Dan Tracy, senior director, Industry Research & Statistics, SEMI. "While month-to-month growth is slowing, 2017 will be a remarkable growth year for the semiconductor capital equipment industry."