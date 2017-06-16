Taipei, Saturday, June 17, 2017 03:35 (GMT+8)
North American semi equipment industry billings rise in May
Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 16 June 2017]

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted US$2.27 billion in billings worldwide in May 2017 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI. The billings figure is 6.4% higher than the final April 2017 level of US$2.14 billion, and is 41.9% above the May 2016 billings level of US$1.60 billion.

"Semiconductor equipment billings for North American headquartered equipment manufacturers increased for the fourth month in a row and are 42% higher than the same month last year," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. "The strength of this cycle continues to be driven by memory and foundry manufacturers as the industry invests in 3D NAND and other leading-edge technologies."

